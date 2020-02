RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A person was severely injured by falling tree in Randleman on Friday morning, according to Randolph County Emergency Services.

EMS was called to Edith Russell Road in Randleman at 6:11 a.m.

The caller told a 911 dispatcher that someone was injured by a falling tree.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident have been released.