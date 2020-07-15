Man found dead of gunshot wounds in car stopped in Lexington intersection, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in a Lexington intersection.
At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to West Center Street and Swing Dairy Road.
A car was disabled in the intersection.
At the scene, officers found a man in driver’s seat of the car dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was a man in his 20s.
A homicide investigation is now underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.