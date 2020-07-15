Man found dead of gunshot wounds in car stopped in Lexington intersection, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in a Lexington intersection.

At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to West Center Street and Swing Dairy Road.

A car was disabled in the intersection.

Another update from police – a passerby spotted the car disabled in the road and called 911. The man was in the drivers seat, no one else was in the car. pic.twitter.com/HqnjhIZuXo — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) July 15, 2020

At the scene, officers found a man in driver’s seat of the car dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was a man in his 20s.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.