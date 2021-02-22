Person found dead at cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was found dead at a cardboard waste facility Monday morning, according to a news release.

At 7:55 a.m., officers were called to Republic Services, at 2876 Lowery St., after workers at the facility found a person dead in one of the recycled cardboard loads.

Police have tentatively identified the deceased as an adult female.

No other details about the case were released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.