Person found dead at cardboard waste facility in Winston-Salem identified as 25-year-old woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have confirmed the name of the woman who was found dead at a cardboard waste facility Monday morning.

At 7:55 a.m., officers were called to Republic Services, at 2876 Lowery St., after workers at the facility found a person dead in one of the recycled cardboard loads.

Officers have identified the person as 25-year-old Lindsay Jo Bowman.

Police say an autopsy will take place Thursday, but there appears to be no sign of external injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.