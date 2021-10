CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on scene after a person fell off an upper floor of a residence hall at UNC Chapel Hill, according to university media relations.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday morning, UNC Police officers responded to Hinton James residence hall.

The caller said that a person fell from an upper floor the residence hall. It’s unclear if the victim was a student.

Officers have not revealed any information about the victim’s condition.