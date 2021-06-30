Person escapes after fire erupts at home on Old Salisbury Road in Winston-Salem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person managed to escape a Winston-Salem home after a fire erupted, according to the WInston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the house on the 3300 block of Old Salisbury Road.

One person, who was inside at the time of the fire, got out. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials determined the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire department shared video from the scene on Twitter.

The department initially reported that there were no working smoke alarms but have since learned that a working smoke alarm alerted the person inside to the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter