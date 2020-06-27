Person dies in High Point crash at intersection of Highway 68 and Regency Drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person is dead following a crash in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 4:18 a.m., a fatal traffic crash happened at the intersection of Highway 68 and Regency Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates a silver vehicle was going north on Highway 68 at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle making a left hand turn on Regency Drive.

After hitting the other vehicle, the silver vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a light pole.

The light pole landed on top of the vehicle as it came to a rest.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

No names will be released until family members can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter