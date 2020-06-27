Person dies in High Point crash at intersection of Highway 68 and Regency Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person is dead following a crash in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 4:18 a.m., a fatal traffic crash happened at the intersection of Highway 68 and Regency Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates a silver vehicle was going north on Highway 68 at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle making a left hand turn on Regency Drive.

After hitting the other vehicle, the silver vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a light pole.

The light pole landed on top of the vehicle as it came to a rest.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

No names will be released until family members can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing.