WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person died following an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The American Red Cross is helping two people who lived in an apartment nearby the one that caught fire and are now without a home.

Late Friday night, the WSFD tweeted that the fire was under control, and one victim had been rescued from the apartment.

The victim was being treated by EMS.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was one civilian fatality and no firefighter injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting two displaced occupants from an adjacent apartment. #wsfire .146 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 13, 2020