Person dies after walking onto Silas Creek Parkway, hit by van in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was killed when they walked onto Silas Creek Parkway and was hit by a van, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 7:28 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

Police say a 1998 Chevrolet Astro van was heading north on the parkway when a person walked into the road.

The van hit the pedestrian, and the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The patient later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police say evidence shows that the pedestrian was likely walking from the west to the east, trying to cross the parkway. This section of road is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

The northbound lanes of Silas Creek Pkwy were closed for about three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.