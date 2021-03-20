Person calling people in NC claims to be Burlington officer, asks for info, payment, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department are asking for the public to be aware of a phone scam.

The BPD received multiple reports of someone calling people in North Carolina and pretending to be a Burlington police officer.

The number that appears on the caller ID is a Burlington police number, but the call back number the impersonator is leaving is not a Burlington number.

The calls reported have been in connection with an ongoing civil case. The caller requests the resident to submit information and payment related to a case.

A Burlington officer will never make a monetary request. When you receive a call from a Burlington police officer, they should be able to cite a case ID number.

If you suspect that the caller is not a law enforcement officer, ask for a call back number and call them back on that number to verify.

If you believe that someone has impersonated a law enforcement officer, or if you have questions, please call the Burlington Police Department’s non-emergency number at (336) 229-3500.