Man barricaded on Wolfetrail Road; Guilford County deputies, tactical units on scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies are on scene in Greensboro where a man is barricaded, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Greensboro police are on the scene assisting and say that the initial call came in as a shooting. Officers now do not think the situation is a shooting.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman called about an assault at 5:38 a.m.
Deputies say there are no hostages and no one was hurt.
Tactical units, crews with dogs and ambulances are at the scene.
Traffic is being rerouted down Randleman Road.