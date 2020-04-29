Man barricaded on Wolfetrail Road; Guilford County deputies, tactical units on scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies are on scene in Greensboro where a man is barricaded, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Greensboro police are on the scene assisting and say that the initial call came in as a shooting. Officers now do not think the situation is a shooting.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman called about an assault at 5:38 a.m.

Deputies say there are no hostages and no one was hurt.

Tactical units, crews with dogs and ambulances are at the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted down Randleman Road.

Still limited details – but on scene we can see tactical units, crews with dogs, ambulances, and hearing smoke might be used shortly. pic.twitter.com/aibkWKwJN7 — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) April 29, 2020