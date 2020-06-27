Person arrested at gathering in Graham outside historic courthouse

GRAHAM, N.C. — One person was arrested at a gathering in Graham outside the historic courthouse Saturday, according to Graham Police Department news release.

The person was arrested for resist, delay, obstruct and failure to disperse.

A peaceful protest was planned for Saturday, but a permit was denied. The coordinators of that event have since canceled their planned event.

Graham police found that another group of people were planning to come who were unrelated to the original group.

The GPD received information that showed that the group had been involved with other protests in the state that had turned violent.

In response to this potential threat, the GPD upstaffed to prepare for the large crowd and requested mutual aid from multiple agencies.

The mayor also amended the current state of emergency to include a temporary suspension of the issuance of parade and demonstration permits due to the clear and imminent threat to public safety, the release says.

The amended state of emergency declaration is provided below.