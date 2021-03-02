People without jobs in NC must prove they’re looking for work to keep benefits

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People who are unemployed in North Carolina will be required to prove they’re searching for work in order to keep their jobless benefits.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to that effect on Monday.

But people who are currently on unemployment will not be affected.

The governor’s order will impact only “new claimants who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14, 2021.”

The work search requirement is typically required of everyone on unemployment.

Cooper had waived that requirement a year ago when the coronavirus began.