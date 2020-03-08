People unable to go back to apartment after accidental fire in Burlington, officials say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several apartment units were left uninhabitable after an accidental fire in Burlington on Sunday morning, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 607 Tracy Drive around 5:20 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of the apartment building.

The people living in the apartments had already evacuated and were accounted for.

Firefighters then went into the apartment where they found fire in the walls.

The fire was under control in thirty minutes, the release says.

Damage is estimated to be $100,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents.

Residents who were unable to return to the apartment did not need the aid of the American Red Cross.

Duke Energy helped the BFD, and the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.