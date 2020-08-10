People rattled after earthquake causes significant damage in Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. — The people in Sparta are still shaken after Sunday morning’s earthquake. It left a significant amount of damage downtown with bricks falling off several buildings.

“We had gotten woken up by a boom a little after two and couldn’t go back to sleep,” said Jacob Church, a resident of Sparta.

The town was rocked early Sunday morning by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that no one saw coming.

“At first it was like, ‘What’s going on?’ None of us were injured. I think it’s a cool thing to be a part of that,” said Brandon Lineberry who was visiting at the time.

The quake rattling a cemetery so hard, it uprooted headstones from the ground. Just a few miles from downtown the North Carolina Department of Transportation was dealing with the damage to a water main.

“We’re just trying to get it back open. It’s buckled up the road a little from the water main, from the earthquake, and we’re just trying to get it back to normal,” said Jeffery Jones with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The damage was significant at Scott’s Landscaping Nursery and Farms, leaving several cracks in the parking lot and shattering pottery.

“It’s been a rough morning. You don’t expect anything like this to happen here because it doesn’t happen here. 2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people,” said Scott Smith, owner of Scott’s Landscaping Nursery and Farms.

The emergency management team says residents should call the local sheriff’s department to report any major damage.