MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters battled a large structure fire at an apartment complex west of downtown Monroe.

The Monroe Police Department said the fire occurred around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Icemorlee Street. Firefighters observed flames coming from the second floor of the two-story building.

City authorities said two people were treated by EMS: a man to Atrium Health Union for non-life threatening injuries and a woman who refused transport.

The victims reported jumping out of the second-story window onto the stoop and then to the ground below. The city said both are expected to be OK.

City officials told Queen City News that five people have been displaced, and four of the units are uninhabitable.

The fire is under investigation.