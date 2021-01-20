People in Washington reflect on Biden inauguration

Images of the inauguration of the 46th President Joesph R. Biden look a lot different than years past when people blanketed the National Mall and packed into the streets.

“I truly do wish we could be down there today and celebrating in person,” said Allison Ball, who lives three miles from the Capitol and is from Greensboro. It’s a place she would normally be standing outside of on Inauguration Day.

“It’s quite fun being able to participate in and be a part of such a big celebration of America,” said Ball. “It’s very different watching it on TV.”

In 2016, Ball helped shuttle donors to President Donald Trump’s inauguration. This year she’s been able to sit and listen to the speeches.

“Overwhelming feeling of celebration and excitement, but also anxiousness because who knows what’s next,” said Ball.

Scott Muthersbaugh is usually working at Guilford County Emergency Services, but on Wednesday he helped capture images of the historic day for FOX Network.

“We’ve got several different layers of security around the White House,” said Muthersbaugh. “There is a vehicular block. There’s dump trucks full of sand. There’s military vehicles that are roaming around.”

Around 25,000 members of the National Guard secured the streets during the inaugural events.

“It feels really safe. I’m inside the security bubble,” said Muthersbaugh. “I’m about 200 feet from the White House.”

Muthersbaugh had to go through a security checkpoint and get a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the space.

“What was almost an airport security checkpoint,” he said. “There were actually TSA agents that were the ones checking my bags.”

As Muthersbaugh snapped pictures of the new administration taking over, Ball viewed this new start as a chance for change.

“This is a chance for us to come together and knowing that we have to come together to move forward,” said Ball.