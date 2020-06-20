People in the Triad gather to celebrate Juneteenth

June 19th is considered Juneteenth, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free. As thousands of people across the country gathered to commemorate this day, so did people across the Triad.

“It’s American history. It’s not just black history. We built this nation and understanding the importance of who we are and the contributions we’ve made to this nation,” said Pastor Lovelle McMichael, High Point Juneteenth event organizer.

Slaves in Galveston found out they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln.

Fast-forward to 2020, while the civil unrest continues across the country, Juneteenth organizers in High Point said now more than ever is the time to continue to fight for racial equity.

“We felt it was important to rally tonight so that we could commemorate the anniversary of the official notification to those slaves in Galveston, Texas,” McMichael said.

As part of this celebration, food trucks, an area for music and a stage for presenters to talk about the historical relevance of Juneteenth.

While we are in the middle of a pandemic, Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster said they did not get a permit for the event, but practiced social distancing and were cautious.

“We’re mixing entertainment with a true cause. We’re still lifting up Juneteenth, we’re still saying to our community that we are aware of what’s going across our country. We’re out here because we want to unite the community,” Foster said.

Meanwhile, the celebration at Douglas Park in Greensboro, set up a nurses booth for people to get temperature checks as well as sanitation stations for patrons.

The Greensboro celebration had free snow cones, funnel cakes and games all provided free by One Family One Direction.

Damien Cox, the co-founder of One Family One Direction, said this holiday means culture and heritage, which are things he says black people were built on.

“It’s great to have in the community. It’s great for people to come out, learn about their culture, learn about their heritage. It’s great for people to come out and see that we can sustain ourselves,” Cox said. “We don’t have to wait on the government, we don’t have to wait on the state, we don’t have to wait on federal government. We can do it ourselves within the community.”