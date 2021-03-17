People in Sparta rebuilding 7 months after 5.1-magnitude earthquake

SPARTA, N.C. — Rebuilding seven months later. Wednesday, the town of Sparta started demolition on homes deemed unfit to live in after being damaged by an earthquake last August.

As the city continues to experience hundreds of aftershocks that continue to set them back, Mayor Wes Brinegar of Sparta said the outpouring of support from the community and beyond is what moves them forward.

“Nobody up here could have prepared for an earthquake,” Brinegar said.

On Aug. 9, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the town of Sparta. The tremor was so large it was felt hundreds of miles away.

More than seven months later, it’s time to rebuild for the families here.

Ronnie Norris and his wife have lived at their home for 31 years.

“It all hit at one time. It sounded like a plane crash. The ground vibrated, the house shook, the pictures fell off the walls,” Norris said.

The Norris family had to watch it be demolished because of an unstable foundation brought on by that quake.

“It’s hard to see it go down,” Norris said.

Luckily, he and his wife were able to get nearly everything out before pieces of wood and brick were all that was left of their home.

“That became an issue of, is it more cost-effective to repair the home or should we just demolish it and start over? And in many cases, it is more cost-effective to start over,” said Daniel Rotten, Alleghany County Emergency Management director.

The Norrises are going to rebuild on the same piece of land. It’s all thanks to the $24 million earthquake recovery fund bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We’re glad to get one built back. It’s been a struggle,” Norris said.

Over at WFW post 7034, where FOX8 first showed you the damage back in August, when it was being called one of the hardest-hit areas from that quake, things are looking up.

“Our VFW now is stronger than it ever has been,” Brinegar said.

The facade has been recreated, a new staircase lies before the front door and there is new paint on the exterior.

While a lot of the artifacts at the basement level survived, some historical pieces did not.

“They took what they could and they repaired what they could but there was a couple of pieces that were broken,” Brinegar said.

Emergency management said it’s going to take years for Sparta to fully recover from the devastation that happened here.

But the outpouring of support reinforces the people of Sparta don’t stand alone.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has kept us in their prayers. Donations are tremendous and it says a lot about the people in this country-in this state,” Brinegar said.

In addition to state relief funds, the mayor said the city has raised more than $40,000 in independent donations from across the country.

There are three more homes scheduled for demolition this week.