People have many reasons for visiting Carolina Field of Honor

COLFAX, N.C. – At the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, it was a simple, quiet, solemn time for veterans, families and friends to remember those who gave their lives fighting for our freedom.

While the official ceremonies were canceled there and at many places, people still ventured out and found their own way to reflect on the people in their lives that have been affected by the scars of war.

For Jeannette Davidson-Mayer, it’s thinking about how her life changed when her husband was severely injured in combat 2005. She moved to this area partly because of a family connection but also because of the great medical resources and certainly because of Carolina Field of Honor.

Stan Shuman is a Vietnam-era veteran. His late wife bought him an honor brick at the Field of Honor before she died. Visiting the brick is like coming home he says.

Steve Weckerle brings his wife and kids to visit the monuments as often as possible, but on this day because the Memorial Day Parade in Thomasville was canceled. Between he and his wife, they have a family connection to every branch of the service and they want to share those stories and their importance with their kids.

Those are the kinds of stories everyone that visits Carolina Field of Honor tells. They all have a different reason but they’re all for the same purpose; to honor those that gave it all.