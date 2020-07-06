People express frustration over roadblocks at Randolph Memorial Park

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Paying respects to loved ones has been a more painful process than it should be for families visiting the Randolph Memorial Park in Asheboro.

FOX8 viewers reached out regarding roadblocks that are forcing them to park far away.

They say it is making it difficult to get to graves they want to visit.

Orange and white barricades are keeping vehicle traffic at a distance.

“You have to walk a long ways to get to the graves if you’re in the middle of it,” James Davis said

For Davis, it’s a bit of a struggle to visit his uncle, stepfather and grandfather’s wife. He uses a cane.

“It makes it difficult if you’re unable to walk very easily,” Davis said.

The road blocks are on each side of areas within Randolph Memorial Park.

“It’s a problem for me and my grandfather,” Davis said.

He was told the foundation under the asphalt washed away, and as a safety precaution, the barricades had to go up.

But the added safety also prevents people from driving closer to the middle section of graves.

“It basically shows disrespect to the graveyard itself and all of the people who worked so hard to purchase plots here,” Davis said.

He’s not the only one worried about this. Several other people have posted their frustrations on social media.

A representative for StoneMor, the company in charge of the property, told FOX8: “We are aware of the issue with the road and are working quickly to get things resolved as quickly as possible. We will stay on top of the progress and update you as changes are made.”