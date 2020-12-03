People express concerns surrounding NC HOPE Program

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There have been some concerns surrounding the NC HOPE Program.

Several people have contacted FOX8, complaining that they are not getting help with their rent and utilities, as the program promises.

They even showed FOX8 the letters they got, providing protection.

“I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” Melissa Hughes said.

It’s been a hard nine months for the High Point grandmother.

“The struggles of trying to keep my bills paid and trying to keep my insurance on my car,” she said.

Hughes lost her job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, caught the virus, and had to juggle her recovery with caring for her granddaughter and helping her with school.

“It’s hard to bring everything together with what little bit you do have,” she said. “You have to pay this and pay that. Some things have to go undone. Like the light bill.”

Hughes’ bill went unpaid for months. She owed more than $700.

While she was put on the City of High Point’s COVID payment plan, that was money she was hoping to use for groceries and making sure her family had what they needed.

Hughes thought the letter from NC HOPE, proving she was going to receive financial assistance, would help.

“They said they weren’t honoring the HOPE program,” she said.

According to Bob Martin, the director of customer service for the City of High Point, that’s not exactly the case.

He told FOX8, the language on the letter was just too vague.

“I can see from their side, the letter says we’re getting help,” Martin said. “From my side, the letter said we received the application.

Hughes was shocked when she learned her letter wouldn’t help.

“I was worried about it, because I didn’t know how I was going to come up with it,” she said.

Hughes ended up borrowing the $58.05 left on her balance for the month from her mother.

Martin said he didn’t like having to turn people away.

“It is hard. You want to keep people’s lights on. You don’t want to deny them the services,” he said. “It’s starting to get cold. It’s winter and it’s a much more severe situation. It’s difficult.”

Martin had been working on a clarification with the NC HOPE program for the last three weeks.

They finally came to an agreement Tuesday afternoon.

“The state contacted us, gave us more details, and made a much more concrete commitment,” he said.

An agreement that guarantees coverage of outstanding payments for people with the HOPE letters.

When FOX8 told Hughes the good news, she was thrilled.

“I don’t have to worry about being in the cold, or hitting the light switch and there’s no light,” she said. “Thank you, Lord. Thank you.”

If you have the same problem with the HOPE program, you should contact your local utility company.