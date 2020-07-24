People calling 911 to report those without masks

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People are calling 911 after spotting missing masks and large crowds.

Guilford Metro 911 has taken about half a dozen calls in the last two weeks.

From a large gathering at a Sheetz in Jamestown to a wedding reception in downtown Greensboro, people are calling the emergency line to report the health concern.

“We’re accepting the information but we’re not sending law enforcement unless there’s a specific other incident occurring at the same time. If there’s actually a criminal incident taking place,” said Christine Moore, operations manager for Guilford Metro 911.

She explained while the number of calls has not increased, there’s a better way to report and handle people violating state and CDC guidelines.

One option is to call law enforcement directly about a large gathering. Reporting one person not wearing a mask won’t get much response.

Moore also suggests keeping your distance.

“If you’re not comfortable then go as far away from that person as you can and maintain the safe social distancing,” Moore said.

She also advises to never confront a person or group for not wearing a mask.

“People feel very passionately about whether to or to not wear a mask and so the recommendation is just don’t approach them,” Moore said.

That’s when trouble can happen.

“We certainly want to educate our public as much as possible and that’s really what law enforcement would be doing in most of the scenarios — educating on the hazards and potential outcomes,” Moore said.

FOX8 also checked with Davidson, Randolph and Alamance counties.

They said they had a high volume of similar calls in March but they have died down now.