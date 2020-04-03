People battling addiction connect from home amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- People who are battling addiction typically have meetings to continue their journeys to sobriety. With COVID-19 concerns, this has hampered the way many of them meet.

"I think Alcoholics Anonymous for me has been one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever been given. I have a place to go," said a Triad woman who is a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Those who are suffering from substance abuse have people they can rely on, like those in Alcoholics Anonymous, to help them continue a sober lifestyle.

"I think it’s really important for us to have that community because before we came into recovery we didn’t have community. Most of us had isolated in such a point that we didn’t have any friends, we had nowhere to go," she said.

Physical locations are no longer an option as COVID-19 restrictions remain for members to gather and express their concerns and share each other's experiences.

"As alcoholics, we don’t like change, change is bad for us, we don’t want to change. We need our routine and this has broken up our routine because we can’t physically go out and go to meetings. We can’t physically get the hugs and the love that we get when we walk into a meeting and when we walk out of a meeting," she said.

With the click of a few buttons, members are using Zoom to meet with each other during various times of day all over the world.

"I’ve been doing a Zoom meeting at noon every day, I’ve learned so much about Zoom and you can raise your hand and then the chairperson will say, 'You’re up,' and you unmute yourself and then you can say whatever it is you want to share," she said.

The member encourages those who haven't taken that first step to research the resources available.

"NC23.org. Go on there, find a meeting, come join us and when this is all over physically come and see us and we welcome you," she said.

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse in the Triad area, click here.