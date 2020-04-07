‘People are trying to find the silver lining’: UNCG graduate using viral status to highlight those on the front line of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ever since she was 11-years old, Grace Cindric has wanted to become a nurse; a person who helped people in their times of need and gave comfort to those on the brink of breaking.

Never in her journey did she think she’d find herself in the face of a pandemic. Even more surprising, she’s become the face of those heroes on the front line of this battle.

“I’ve got a good team behind me,” Cindric said. “We’re all keeping each other encouraged.”

In 2016, Grace graduated from UNCG with a nursing degree and eventually found her way to Raleigh. She’s now one of the many faces you can find in the emergency room of UNC Health.

On April 2, a reporter with the Raleigh newspaper The News and Observer snapped a photo of Cindric outside the hospital.

She and a group of nurses were screening patients as they came in to the hospital.

“Every car that rolls through the hospital, the ED, we stop them. We ask them the screening questions. Have you traveled recently? Do you have any of these symptoms?” Cindric said.

The photo showed Cindric dawning blue scrubs, a teal face mask, a palm tree-decorated fanny pack, and a sleeve of animals tattooed on her arm. It is a moment in time that speaks volumes to the unwavering efforts of those working in health care.

“I think at this point people are trying to find the silver lining ... to keep on going,” Cindric said, of the photo.

Within a few days, the photo began to be shared across social media, with comments labeling her the “bad-ass nurse.”

As the photo's popularity has grown, it has become a representation, for people, of the hard work and sacrifice health care workers are enduring.

“It’s really neat that everybody’s has rallied around this!” Cindric said.

Her fame has also become a major talking point of inspiration for her professors at UNCG.

“We’re so proud of her and all UNCG alum who are on the front lines,” Deb Stanford said. She is the clinical assistant professor for the School of Nursing and taught Cindric during her last semester on campus.

“We’d call her the ‘Ninja Nurse,’ because she took martial arts ... and got injured doing that,” Stanford said. “I knew exactly it was her when I saw the photo. ... I think that picture is very inspiring. Gives everyone hope that we can fight this fight together.”

Another one of her professors, Lori Hubbard said, “[Cindric] has always inspired me to find strength within myself. There's at least a little bit of that meme in every nurse and we need to be reminded of it.”

The photo, Hubbard feels, will be a reminder of what it means to be a nurse.

“Students come into the nursing program with various ideas about the profession from Hollywood and media portrayals. These are often very skewed from the day-to-day reality of nursing. The pandemic has flooded society with realistic images such as this one. I can now show this image to students to motivate them to be prepared to embody the superhero persona Grace offers,” Hubbard said.

Though it’s unknown when the pandemic will end, Cindric said that photo has become a moment of humor for her and her colleagues to revert back to on tough days.

“People ask for my autograph at work. They actually printed out my picture and hung it up on the walls at work. You still have to look on the bright side and smile and laugh at work,” Cindric said.

The photo may just show her, but just out of frame is a whole team of heroes making their stand.

“In the picture, obviously I was outside. We have a bunch of police officers, nursing techs, screening every single person that comes inside. ... Without them, the hospital wouldn’t even keep going,” Cindric said.