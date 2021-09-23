‘Peeping Tom’ caught peering into home, tapping on windows; suspect arrested

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill man has been charged after police said he was observed crouching, peering under a residential garage door overnight, as well as tapping on a home’s windows.

The incident began around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at a home in the 1300 block of Hollythorn Drive.

As officers arrived to the scene, the 911 caller said they got a notification from their Ring camera about movement outside of their home.

While reviewing the footage, a man could be seen crouching down in their driveway peering under their garage door. The garage door was partially open, one foot off the ground.

In the video, the man came back, crouched again before running away. Both times the man spoke as if he was trying to proposition someone in the garage. The 911 caller said they were in the garage at the time but did not hear or see anyone.

The next day on Sept. 20, around 2 a.m., officers again responded to Hollythorn Drive for reports of suspicious activity. The 911 caller stated they heard a tapping noise on their window and a few moments later, another resident of the home saw a hand pressed on a different window in the back of the home.

Officers began to check the perimeter of the home, and while looking around, saw a phone number written on the driver-side door of one of the vehicles in the driveway.

During the investigation, Timothy Rashard Sherer, 23, of Rock Hill, was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and served with two warrants for ‘peeping tom.’