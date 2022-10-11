DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Durham Police Department was actively investigating the collision as of about 2:45 p.m.

The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after 2:05 p.m.

For hours after the collision, motorists were advised to use Gregson Street and Fayetteville Street to reach areas south of downtown. S. Roxboro Street into downtown is still open.

  • Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17
  • Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17
  • Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17
  • Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

These road closures lasted several hours before being officially cleared at about 5 p.m. when first responders had removed the body from the railway area.

The incident appeared to involve a freight train. Norfolk Southern officials responded to the scene.