DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Durham Police Department was actively investigating the collision as of about 2:45 p.m.

The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after 2:05 p.m.

For hours after the collision, motorists were advised to use Gregson Street and Fayetteville Street to reach areas south of downtown. S. Roxboro Street into downtown is still open.

These road closures lasted several hours before being officially cleared at about 5 p.m. when first responders had removed the body from the railway area.

The incident appeared to involve a freight train. Norfolk Southern officials responded to the scene.