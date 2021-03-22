Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 southbound in Surry County; highway shut down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 52 southbound, according to Surry County 911.

Monday morning, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 52 southbound near exit 135 for Cook School Road.

The crash left traffic backed up to Interstate 74.

Surry County 911 expects the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 to remain closed for an extended period of time. N.C. Department of Transportation estimates the highway to reopen by about 9:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to find another way through the area.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter