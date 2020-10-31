Pedestrian hit, killed in Lexington on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday in Lexington, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 6:19 p.m., Lexington police responded to a traffic crash on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at North Pugh Street involving a pedestrian, who was later identified as Manuel Servin-Alva, of Lexington.

Servin-Alva had just stepped out into the road from the Best Food Mart when he was hit by a 2005 Acura that was going west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

EMS and LPD performed life saving measures. However, the Servin-Alva died at the scene.

Members of the Lexington Fire Department, Davidson County Rescue Squad and Davidson County EMS assisted.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or

Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.