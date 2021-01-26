Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed at West Friendly Avenue, North Elam Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle at a Greensboro intersection, according to police.

At about 5:55 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and North Elam Avenue.

Police say a person was hit by a vehicle.

The victim died of their injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.