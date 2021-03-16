Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greensboro, police say; northbound lanes of South Elm Eugene Street between Vivian Lane, Webster Road closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to 3700 S. Elm-Eugene St.

All northbound lanes of South Elm Eugene Street between Vivian Lane and Webster Road are closed while officers investigate.

Drivers are asked to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

There is no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.