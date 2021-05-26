Pedestrian hit by Salisbury police officer dies in hospital

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian who was hit by a Salisbury police officer on May 18 has died, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officials say Howard Miller, 59, was hit on Old Concord Road by Officer B.W. Jones, who was on his way to an attempted suicide call. Miller was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment. He passed away from his injuries on Friday, May 21.

Officer Jones was not injured. He was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as NC State Highway Patrol began investigating for any criminal charges.

The in-car video was active at the time of the crash and captured the incident, police say. The department is continuing with an internal review to ensure that Officer Jones did not violate policy, and says they are awaiting results of the full wreck investigation from the State Highway Patrol.

Officer Jones was hired in May 2018 and has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues.