Pedestrian hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Saturday and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to crash in the 1800 block of Ebert Road.

A 2019 Honda Civic was going south on Ebert Road when the car hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local medical facility with life-threatening injuries.

Police will release the pedestrian’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The 1800 block of Ebert Road was closed for approximately 3 hours and has since reopened.