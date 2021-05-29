Pedestrian hit by car in Asheboro, airlifted to hospital

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A female pedestrian was hit by a car and airlifted to the hospital on Friday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

Around 6:22 p.m., officers with the APD were sent to the area of I-73 near the Albemarle Road overpass when they were told about a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers found an unidentified female pedestrian laying in the outside lane in the north bound lanes of I-73.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was trying to cross the travel lanes of I-73 when she crossed in front of a 2003 Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and then air lifted to another hospital for additional treatment.

The identity of the female pedestrian is unknown at this time.

This traffic crash is still under investigation and should anyone have additional information regarding this incident they are asked to contact POII R. Baum at (336) 626-1300 ext 314.