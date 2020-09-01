Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature will reconvene briefly starting Wednesday to propose spending leftover federal COVID-19 relief funds to reach the pockets of parents, the unemployed and poll workers.

House and Senate Republicans have agreed on a package they want to send to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper this week to spend a little over $1 billion in coronavirus relief from Congress.

The package would include sending $325 payments to households with children to help parents with child care and education.

Cooper didn’t have such payments in his relief proposal.

He’ll have to decide whether to sign the General Assembly’s final package or veto it.