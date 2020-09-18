Payment plan available for people in High Point who have fallen behind on water, electric bills

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officials with the City of High Point released a statement Wednesday, saying a payment plan has been created for all customers who have fallen behind in paying any water and electric bills due between March 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020.

The full statement is provided below:

“The City of High Point has created payment plans for all customers who have fallen behind in paying any City of High Point water and electric bills with a due date between March 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020.

The first of six installments is due by September 21,2020. These installments are due on the 21st from September through February. To avoid disconnection of services and being charged a field trip fee of $25, customers must be current with their CPP along with their current bill.

Customers needing financial assistance can reach out to the following organizations:

Guilford County Department of Social Service – (336) 641-3000

Helping Hands Ministry – (336) 886-7696

Open Door Ministry – (336) 885-0191

West End Ministries – (336) 884-1105

Salvation Army of High Point – (336) 881-5400

If customers need to discuss their account balance, customer service is available via phone at (336) 883-3111 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and in-person Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).”