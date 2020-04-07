Patient in NC State Veterans Home dies from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. -- A veteran at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury died from COVID-19 on Saturday, WSOC reports.

Officials with the facility have not released more information about the case at this time.

The center is reportedly operating on an "Alert Code Red," which means enhanced cleaning is being done, no group activities are scheduled and no visits are allowed.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 3,257 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. In North Carolina, 52 people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday evening, there are 330,891 coronavirus cases in the United States and 8,910 deaths.