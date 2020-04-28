Pastor will sleep in steeple to raise funds for community

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A pastor in New Hampshire says she will sleep her church’s steeple if enough donations are raised to help her community.

After raising $8,500, Pastor Patty Marsden will spend one night up in the steeple of the Newmarket Community Church.

Marsden says she will sleep in the steeple to raise money for a food pantry for the community and a thrift store.

“I’m not sure I’m going to sleep at all, the bell rings every hour,” Marsden said. “There’s a lot of talk in town about the bell ringing, and it’s home to a lot of people. It’s comforting.”

Donations are coming in on the church’s website and Facebook page. Marsden even got a note that moved her.

“She wrote to me and said, ‘I’m donating to this sleeping in the steeple, it’s crazy and I’m inspired by your tenacity, but more than that you bring us hope’ and I was like, yeah, it’s really not just about the money, it’s about if it brings people together,” Marsden said.