HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)- Our homes are the center of our Christmas celebrations. But what if your home was suddenly gone?
A raging fire destroyed the home of a longtime Columbus pastor ten days before Christmas– and now she’s just thankful for the gift of life.
Phil Scoggins shares her story of survival.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Local couple living Broadway life in NYC shifts passion to renovating RV, holding open houses
- Pastor escaped fire that destroyed her home
- Summerfield neighbors concerned about muddy runoff into nearby lake
- UPS tractor-trailer crash spills dozens of packages on NC interstate
- This holiday season, COVID-19 restrictions have been unkind to California’s border businesses