Passenger killed, driver critically injured in crash on Stafford Village Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a crash on Stafford Village Boulevard in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 1:19 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash on the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard.

Investigators say a 2016 Prosche Cayman ran off the road and hit a tree. Police do not know what caused the crash.

The passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Noah Rodriguez, of Clemmons, died in the crash.

The driver, 25-year-old Jeremy Adam Wanichko, of Winston_Salem, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.