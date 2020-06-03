Passenger dies after car crash on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A passenger died after a car crash on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

At 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, police say a Greensboro man was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra west on West Friendly Avenue.

The Hyundai then ran off the road to the left before coming to a stop on North Josephine Boyd Street.

The driver and three passengers were taken to hospitals.

One of the passengers died at the hospital.

Police say all of the passengers’ identities are being withheld at this time.

Officers are investigating, and police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.