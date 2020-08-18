Passenger charged, driver expected to be charged after juvenile killed in Winston-Salem crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A passenger was charged and the driver is expected to face charges after a crash that killed a juvenile in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working with police on saturation patrols within the limits of Winston-Salem.

At about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, deputies saw a 2003 Chevrolet heading south on Patterson Avenue. They say it was driving erratically and had no license plate.

A deputy turned on blue lights and the siren on the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the Chevrolet did not pull over.

The vehicle then sped off on Patterson Avenue reaching speeds as high as about 80 mph, deputies say.

Within seconds, the driver lost control, ran off the road to the right and hit a utility pole. The car came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver, who police say was juvenile, and the passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger died in the crash. Police have not released the victim’s name but have said the victim was a juvenile.

Deputies say they found a stolen firearm at the scene.

Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21, of Winston-Salem, one of the passengers in the vehicle, was served warrants for felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony breaking and entering and larceny and misdemeanor probation violations. He received an unsecured bond of $2,500.

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending against the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Firstly, we extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased individual. Any

loss of life is a loss to our community, and we all grieve the end of this young life.





As is standard procedure, there will be an administrative internal review to ensure policy and

procedure was followed. Initial review of the related videos show no violations; none of the

deputies involved are currently on leave.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s

Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for

English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.