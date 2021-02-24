Parts of North Carolina concealed weapons bill vetoed in 2020 resurface in new measures

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more portions of a 2020 concealed weapons bill that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed successfully last year have resurfaced this year in separate measures.

A House judiciary committee recommended both of them on Wednesday.

One bill would add emergency medical technicians to the list of people who could carry concealed permits when they’re providing medical assistance to officers.

Another measure would make it easier for a concealed permit holder whose license has lapsed to avoid taking another comprehensive firearms safety and training course before a renewal.

Cooper’s veto message last year focused on a provision related to being armed in some churches.