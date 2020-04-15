Parts of I-40 West in Forsyth County to close for pavement repairs

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are shutting down a stretch of Interstate 40 west to fix pavement, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until about 5 p.m Thursday, crews will be working to repair a failed section of pavement near the I-40 West bridge over Willard Road.

The work will be focused on the left lane of I-40 West at I-74, exit 196, and all lanes of I-74 West where it joins I-40 West.

NCDOT says all work is dependent on the weather cooperating and could change.

Drivers are asked to slow down, be mindful of crews working near the interchange and allow extra time for the detour.