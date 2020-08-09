Part of South Regional Road closed while Greensboro police investigate assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently on scene in the 500 block of South Regional Road conducting an assault investigation, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

South Regional Road between Burnt Poplar Road and Albert Pick Road is closed.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area or use another route.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.