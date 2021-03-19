Part of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem closed after traffic crash brings down 7 power poles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem is closed Friday morning after a traffic crash brought down 7 power poles, according to a news release.

The 2500 block of Reynolda Road between Polo Road and Wake Forest Road is temporarily closed.

Power utility crews are on the scene and have advised that there will be a loss of power to this immediate area for the next several hours while the utility lines are repaired.

There were no injuries reported. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.