Part of Old Greensboro Road bridge in Winston-Salem closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The eastbound lane of Old Greensboro Road Bridge is closed, according to a news release from the City of Winston-Salem.

The eastbound lane of the bridge that carries Old Greensboro Road over Brushy Fork has been closed due to the unsafe condition of supporting beams under the eastbound travel lane. A detour using New Walkertown Road and Waterworks Road has been posted. Westbound traffic is not affected.

The bridge is a 10th of a mile east of the intersection with East Fifth Street.

A recent inspection determined that supporting beams under the eastbound lane have areas that have rusted through.

The city is using its emergency procurement authority to expedite a design-and-build contract for the bridge repair, but city officials have no estimate yet of how long that may take because the timetable will depend upon the availability of a contractor.