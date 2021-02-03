Part of Battleground Ave. in Greensboro closed due to water main break

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed due to a water main break.

The 8-inch water main break happened Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Battleground near the intersection of Pembroke Road.

The break was caused by a vehicle crash involving a hydrant.

Water crews will be on site until approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday to replace the water line’s broken section.

Two southbound lanes and one turning lane of traffic have been closed on Battleground between West Northwood Street and Pembroke Road, and will remain closed until the work is complete.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.