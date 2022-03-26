CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has seized numerous drugs and firearms in a recent bust.

A pair of Cleveland County parole officers say they were conducting a home visit when they smelled a “strong odor of marijuana.”

Officers say that a search of the home discovered a large amount of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, pills and cash.

Also confiscated in the search were handguns, ammunition, several gun silencers, and ledgers used for tracking drug and gun sales.

Officers say that federal agencies have been contacted in connection to the apparent gun dealing.