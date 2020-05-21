Parks are opening up around the Triad. Here are the rules you need to know.

Asheboro:

Not going to open their parks any further than what they’re doing.

Picnic shelters can be used but not rented.

Walking trails are open.

People can launch their own boats at the lakes but there will be no rentals.

Social distancing has to be done at the lakes.

Staff is on hand to oversee.

Hoping to open pools in a couple of weeks.

Restrooms are open. Crews are sanitizing.

Lakes have a caretaker on sight 24 hours a day.

Davidson County:

Restrooms will open at Lake Thom-A-Lex and Boone Cave Park.

Will have designated staff there for regular cleaning.

Staff will be reminding people to social distance.

Bank fishing will open at Thom-A-Lex.

Forsyth County:

Mass gathering rules are enforced.

Pool operations are suspended until further notice.

County lakes are open.

Rental equipments are not available at this time.

Restrooms at the parks are open.

Normal crew of staff working that works on holidays will be on site.

Greensboro:

There will be no rentals available.

The restrooms at the lakes will be open to the public beginning this weekend. Restrooms at outdoor staffed facilities including lakes, regional parks and botanical gardens will be open.

Lakes will open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People will need to bring their own equipment, boats, flotation devices.

Only 10 people allowed on the piers at a time.

Staff will be overseeing making sure people are following regulations.

High Point:

Working to decipher the rules of Phase 2 over the next few days.

Parks, Trails, Golf courses and marinas are open.

Social distancing is enforced.

Still trying to figure out their pool plans.

Park rangers will be out.

Bank fishing fees are suspended to avoid crowds in marinas.

Stoke County:

Hanging Rock will be open this weekend.

Both parking lots will be open. Only 300 cars will be admitted.

Campgrounds reopening.

Moratock Park in Danbury on the Dan River will be CLOSED Memorial Day weekend due to river flooding experienced this week and specifically today.

Luna’s Trail Farm and Event Center’s restaurant on site and the dining area open.

Social distancing will be enforced.